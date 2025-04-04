Miami Township Board of Zoning Appeals | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, OHIO

The Miami Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Miami Township Office

DATE: April 16, 2025 • TIME: 7:00 pm.

LOCATION: 101 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs OH 45387

• Case # 2025-001-BZA — Temporary Use specifically a special exception and conditional use pursuant to Section 18.5.2 Temporary Structures and Uses for Steve Wirrig at the property at 4866 U.S. 68, to conduct a limited run of comedy shows in the summer of 2025.

• Case # 2025-002-BZA — Agritourism Permit for The Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions dba. Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice at the property at 131 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road to add several community discussions, farm to table dinners, U Pick produce activities, agricultural workshops, youth educational programs and farm walks.

Interested persons may attend the Public Hearing to express their opinions. To submit written testimony or receive a copy of the hearing application, please contact the Zoning Administrator, Bryan Lucas at blucas@miamitownship.net or 937-767-2460 (Option 5).

—Bryan Lucas, Miami Township Zoning Administrator