— Public Notice —

REQUEST FOR BIDS: PORTABLE BARRICADES AND TRAILERS REBID

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Bids for the Portable Barricades and Trailers REBID project will be received by the Village of Yellow Springs at the John Bryan Center, A&B Conference Room, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387, until Friday, May 9, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project includes the following Work: To supply and the delivery of the barricade system as described in the specifications.

Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found and downloaded at the following website: choiceoneengineering.com/projects-out-for-bid. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered through the designated website. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office of Choice One.

The Contractor shall be required to pay not less than the minimum wage rates established by the Federal Labor Standards Provisions and Davis-Bacon Wages. Attention of the Bidder is called to the various insurance requirements and various equal opportunity provisions.

For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.

The bid notice is also available at: http://www.yso.com/department/index.php?structureid=19 under Public Notices.

Johnnie Burns, Village Manager