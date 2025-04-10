Special Village Council Meeting Agenda
- Published: April 10, 2025
— Public Notice —
Special Village Council Meeting Agenda
Friday, April 11, 2025, 3 p.m.
Rooms A&B, second floor, Bryan Community Center
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
ANNOUNCEMENTS
PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS
The Clerk will receive and file:
• Susan Stiles re: Include Inclusionary Zoning in Council Goals
WORK SESSION: VILLAGE GOALS
• Goal-Setting & Discussion: Introduction (5 mins)
• Community Engagement & Communications (20 mins.)
• Financial Sustainability & Fiscal Responsibility (20 mins.)
• Municipal Infrastructure & Utility Development (20 mins.)
• Economic Development (20 mins.)
• Housing Development (20 mins.)
• Leadership & Professional Development (20 mins.)
• Wrap-Up (5 mins)
ADJOURNMENT
The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 21, 2025.
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
