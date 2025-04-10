— Public Notice —

Special Village Council Meeting Agenda

Friday, April 11, 2025, 3 p.m.

Rooms A&B, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

The Clerk will receive and file:

• Susan Stiles re: Include Inclusionary Zoning in Council Goals

WORK SESSION: VILLAGE GOALS

• Goal-Setting & Discussion: Introduction (5 mins)

• Community Engagement & Communications (20 mins.)

• Financial Sustainability & Fiscal Responsibility (20 mins.)

• Municipal Infrastructure & Utility Development (20 mins.)

• Economic Development (20 mins.)

• Housing Development (20 mins.)

• Leadership & Professional Development (20 mins.)

• Wrap-Up (5 mins)

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.