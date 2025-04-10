Submit your thoughts as a graduating senior
Apr
10
2025

Special Village Council Meeting Agenda

— Public Notice —

Special Village Council Meeting Agenda
Friday, April 11, 2025, 3 p.m.
Rooms A&B, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS
The Clerk will receive and file:
Susan Stiles re: Include Inclusionary Zoning in Council Goals

WORK SESSION: VILLAGE GOALS
Goal-Setting & Discussion: Introduction (5 mins)
Community Engagement & Communications (20 mins.)
Financial Sustainability & Fiscal Responsibility (20 mins.)
Municipal Infrastructure & Utility Development (20 mins.)
Economic Development (20 mins.)
Housing Development (20 mins.)
Leadership & Professional Development (20 mins.)
Wrap-Up (5 mins)

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.

