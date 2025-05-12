Antioch College to host presentation from Narwhal Divers

Antioch to present ‘social entrepreneur’

The Antioch College Social Enterprise and Social Innovation Program will present Niko Kowell, Class of 2008, of Narwhal Divers, on Monday, May 12, 7 p.m., in McGregor Hall, Rm 113, and online at tinyurl.com/NarwhalDivers. Advance registration at the link above is requested. The talk is part of the college’s “Conversations with Social Entrepreneurs” series.

Based in San Francisco, Narwhal Divers creates access and safer spaces for trans and queer people interested in scuba diving. The company educates the dive community on how to create affirming and validating environments for trans and queer divers and offer community-centered classes, events, dive trips and more.

Kowell is a lifelong activist, starting with founding his high school’s Gay Students Alliance in Cincinnati, Ohio. He continued his growth and learning at Antioch College, getting a degree in psychology. Two weeks after graduating, he moved to San Francisco and worked at Frameline, Folsom Street Events and San Francisco Pride, before taking a job with Trans: Thrive, where he worked for 14 years. He’s been diving for more than 20 years, getting certified at 18, receiving his PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) Divemaster certification at 27, and now he is a Scuba Schools International instructor.

“Social entrepreneurs” are individuals who use their entrepreneurial skills to address social, cultural, or environmental issues while also aiming for positive social impact.

The Social Enterprise and Social Innovation Program at Antioch is one of five interdisciplinary focus areas under which students may place their self-designed majors. Email Kevin McGruder at kmcgruder@antiochcollege.edu for more information.