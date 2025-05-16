Down to Earth | Native plants support ecosystem

By the YS Habitat Team

April is officially recognized as Ohio and National Native Plant Month to bring awareness to the importance of native plants for sustaining biodiversity. World Migratory Bird Day is recognized in May, and National Pollinator Month is in June.

Research released in early 2025 is sounding alarms about our pollinator populations. A 20-year study reported in USA Today in March revealed what scientists are calling a “dramatic loss” — a 22% decline in butterflies — meaning that a garden in 2000 with 100 butterflies had only 78 butterflies in 2020.

Similarly, the “State of the Birds” report revealed a sharp decline in U.S. birds across all habitats since 1970. While the collective population of bird species decreased by 3 billion since 1970, grassland bird species suffered the biggest loss of 40%.

The Center for Biological Diversity reports that 52% of native bee species are declining, with 24% of those imperiled.

A number of factors are contributing to these losses — climate change, development/habitat loss, pesticides — so can one person really do anything to help turn the tide? The answer is “yes.” In addition to reducing and eliminating pesticides and lawn chemicals that can indiscriminately kill pollinators, planting even a few native plants at a home, business, church or school can start to turn that tide.

Native plants and trees host a variety of native caterpillars specific to each plant, and they attract the pollinators that are also a food source of birds. As an example, a non-native gingko tree hosts five species of caterpillars while a native oak tree hosts over 400 species. These plants also have stronger root systems than turf grass to filter polluted water and reduce flooding and erosion.

There are several native plant sales over the next few months that offer wild-grown native plants — not altered by humans — versus propagated cultivars. Many are listed below, with more information online at yswildlifehabitat.com/upcoming-events.

April 25–26: Aullwood Audubon Center, Dayton

April 27: Yellow Springs Earth Day Celebration, East North College and Livermore streets

May 9–11, 17–18 and 24-25: Heartbeat Learning Gardens, Hustead Road, Springfield

May 11: 2nd Street Market, Dayton

May 31: Tecumseh Land Trust, Whitehall Farm

June 14: Beaver Creek Wetlands Association, Coy Middle School

June 18: WPAFB Pollinator Expo, Wright Brothers Memorial

June 21: Marianist Environmental Education Center, Beavercreek

For more information about native plants, go online to http://www.OhioNativePlantMonth.org and http://www.nativeplantfinder.nwf.org