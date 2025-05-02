May 2–8, 2025 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

SIMPSON professional power washer, like new, $300. 2024 Gyroor 550W C1S e-scooter; 18 mph, 20-mile range; 119 miles, $350. Call Steve, 937-767-1935.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

GARDENERS: Free horse manure near John Bryan State Park. Text 614-946-3098 to schedule a time to come see and pick up.

SEEKING TICKET to Dave Chappelle’s YS Firehouse show on Sunday, May 18, 8:30 p.m. Please contact Monique P., 317-509-3237.

FATHER IN NEED OF HELP: looking for temporary or permanent housing. Can exchange many services and pay. Children attend YS schools. Please contact 937-789-7973 or email stillsandnash93@gmail.com

RETIRED LEGAL ASSISTANT needs 1-2 bedroom apartment close to downtown Yellow Springs. Moving from Columbus July, August, September timeframe. Great credit and rental history. Email devinneydebbie58@gmail.com or call (614) 599-5720.

PRIME WINDOW FRONT retail/business space on Corry Street, available 7/1/25. $1,895/month plus utilities. 937-684-2366.

CHARMING HOME Near Downtown YS! Enjoy comfortable living in this inviting rental home just steps from downtown in the village! It features bright, airy rooms and a spacious yard perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Walk to local coffe shops, boutiques, and parks—convenience at your doorstep! Three bedrooms, two baths, spacious yard, off-street parking. Prime village location. Monthly rent: $2,400, available June 1. Contact us to schedule a tour! 937-603-6044.

STUDIO APARTMENT in the country, three miles from downtown Yellow Springs. Washer/dryer, appliances, furnace, heated garage; all utilities paid. One-year lease, $800/month plus deposit. Call Jim, 937-781-6095.

LARGE CALICO CAT female, mostly black, missing from Omar Circle area. Does NOT meow; answers to Miss Kitty. Please call 937-767-1257 if found.

SEEKING TO CONTACT Dr. Gwendolyn Dawson, audiologist. Please call 937-767-7149 with any leads.

THE LITTLE ART THEATRE is seeking a capital campaign manager for its Second Century Campaign, part-time contracted position for 20–25 hours per week in preparation for the upcoming centennial anniversary in 2029. Visit https://tinyurl.com/ypmmtjff for a full job description. Send an email to the littlearttheatreboard@gmail.com to apply.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, a 104-year old democratic school, has openings for various part-time aftercare and assistant teacher roles, up to 27 hours per week, for the 2025-2026 school year. Interested candidates should send their resume to nathan@antiochschool.org.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

GET READY FOR SPRING! Brush and debris removal. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? I can do that. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

INDIVIDUAL AIKIDO INSTRUCTION in the Japanese Way of Aikido. Ages 10 and up. Call or text Michael McVey at 937-361-0375 or email at mmcvey@woh.rr.com for information.

TO THE GENEROUS SOUL who anonymously sent the News $200 through the mail last week: We send our heartfelt gratitude, and hope you see this when you read the News (we may assume you do). Your kind acknowledgment makes the weekly toil worthwhile! — The YS News gang.

