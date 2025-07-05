2025 Perry League Season | Season opens with joy, minus game

The longest day of the year arrived with about as idyllic a summer evening as you could imagine. We got to enjoy warm weather, sunny skies and a terrific game of T-ball at Gaunt Park.

Coach Rob came early and was able, for the first time this season, to make good use of the line marker. Fresh chalk defined the foul lines, base paths, home plate area, and our special infield safety line, behind which players stand when others are batting. He also put two small piles of chalk in the infield close to the grass line, both discovered and jumped into before the game even started. That chalk was well-loved the whole evening. In addition to it getting all over the players, including on their cheeks and in their hair, someone creatively decorated the freezepop cooler with little chalky handprints.

When the whistle was blown around 6 p.m., we asked our players to line up on that fresh chalk along the third-base line. Next was the run to the fence for our warm ups. The warm ups are pretty similar each week. There are arm swings or arm circles, toe touches, some twisting and bending, and crawling, among other moves. Simon Says hasn’t shown up yet this year, but likely will before the end of the season. Occasionally there’s an eager T-baller who wants to share a story or crack jokes. This week we had Jordan, 5, who initially parked right in front of Coach Yunus. With his cap pulled over his face, he made it known he couldn’t see what we were doing. After getting some giggles out, he moved elsewhere in the outfield to joke around with peers.

A first for warmups occurred in the form of a wardrobe malfunction. New T-baller Charlotte, 8, was having trouble getting her hat to fit the way she wanted. She requested the assistance of Coach Yunus, who also was unable to get the hat and ponytail to cooperate. Apologies in advance to the grownup who I called over as “Mom” for help. I meant to get your real name so I could properly thank you for jumping in to assist. A little bit of problem solving ensued, and Charlotte eventually decided she didn’t need that hat for T-ball. Charlotte provided a second T-ball first by bringing a lost pet notice with her. Their family’s peacock was missing, and she was hoping someone had seen it. We hope the peacock reunites with the family.

Names are important in T-ball, and we coaches do our best to get them right. We usually have a system in place to get names from children. The helper at the bench or the person assisting players as they choose a bat will get a child’s name, sometimes from the child themself, or sometimes from a nearby adult, and then shares that name with Coach Yunus at the batting tee so it can be announced before they hit. Sometimes a child makes it to the tee without their name being shared. And sometimes Coach Yunus will know the child’s name already, or has to attempt to draw it out, which is successful most of the time.

This evening a young one came to the tee. I asked his name, he said it, and I repeated it back. He gave me an odd look, a sign I messed up. I told him, “I want to make sure I’m saying your name right.” So I said it again and asked if that was right. He nodded in the affirmative and said, “No.” So I tried again. After the fourth or fifth try I was told I got it right. I told him I’d remember because both of our names start with a “you” sound. Thanks for your patience, Ewan. He also asserted himself by ensuring we spelled it correctly. He corrected Coach Margi when she spelled it with two e’s.

Occasionally there are players who know how much we value names and decide to test our commitment to getting it right. Mary, 6, on her second at bat, told me her name was “Chaloomee.” When I repeated it back she cackled and then decided her name was now “Woomee.” By her third at bat her name had changed to Hat. I announced her as “Mary, but temporarily known as Hat.” She seemed to approve.

And yet, despite our efforts, there are occasionally oopsies with names. Take Avah, who has been coming to T-ball for years. She came to bat, I said Avah, then the second time I said her name I called her Kai, which happens to be her brother’s name. For what it’s worth, a different Kai was walking behind her when I called her the wrong name, but I still apologized and made sure I called her Avah. Children’s faces don’t lie, and calling a child by a sibling’s name is often not well-received.

Even though some players get to bat multiple times over the course of play, there are times when it takes a while before a name is easily remembered. Such was the case with Selene, 6. After her second at bat I reached into the air and said I grabbed her name, then I brought it to my head and let her know I was putting it in my brain so I wouldn’t forget. Surprisingly it worked and I remembered her name each time she came to bat thereafter.

There were some new names to learn this week. Mason, 2, made his debut. He eagerly practiced batting during the halftime snack time and was excited to be first at bat after the break. Mason fielded his own ball after hitting, and carried it with him to first base. Cecil, 5, had an enthusiastic debut and seemed to enjoy running around the infield. Taliese, 6, was another new face, yet she played as if she’s been practicing for years. Both Humza, 3, and Khal, 3, made their debuts. Both found success with hitting and rounding the bases. Khal’s grownup ran to home base with him while sporting white cowboy boots. Usually it’s the little ones wearing fancy boots to T-ball. It was a joy to see an adult with fashionable footwear. Speaking of shoes, we should make a point of mentioning 3-year-old Bradlee’s kicks. He had a superb pair of high tops that may have been a factor in his successful play.

There were plenty of returning faces that felt new. Aquilla, 4, came to bat and told me all about the fruit leather and banana muffins her mom made. Even though she’s been coming for years I don’t recall her ever talking at the batting tee before. Similarly, Miko, 4, has been reserved the past few years. Yet when he was up to choose his bat he engaged with Coach Margi about his outfit. She commented on his superhero shorts. He quickly, and animatedly, redirected the conversation to his food-displaying T-shirt. The shirt illustrated Dumplings From Around the World.

Josie, 7, has been coming for years, yet almost seemed unrecognizable. It appears she has doubled in height since last year. Parker, 7, was back for the first time this season. Parker told Coach Margi she reminded her of her kindergarten teacher. When asked who her kindergarten teacher was, Parker replied that it was Miss Denman. We agreed Miss Denman was really nice, so Margi told Parker she felt complimented. Parker said “Yes, that’s what I meant.” Before she stepped out to hit, she belted out a “Hi-ya!” in true karate fashion. Parker seemed to have brought a squad of cheerleaders with her; she had plenty of peers yelling her name when it was her turn to bat. Charlotte E., 6, also returned for the first time this season. We noticed her hair was different; she had bangs. She said her mom “cutted it.”

We’re approaching mid-season for Yellow Springs Perry League T-Ball. Our all-volunteer program is noncompetitive, free and open to children aged 2-9, regardless of their race, color, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, spiritual inclination or practice, ability or disability. Please join us Friday evenings through the end of July, starting at 6 p.m., in Gaunt Park, and walk with us in the parade on Friday, July 4. There will be no game that evening. Instead, Gaunt Park will have food trucks, live music and eventually fireworks.

—Coaches Yunus Brevik and Margi and Rob Gay