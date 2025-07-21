Cascades Phase 1 ribbon cutting set

A Community Celebration and Ribbon Cutting for The Cascades Phase 1 will be Thursday, July 24, 4–6:30 p.m., in the 100 block of East Herman Street, behind the fire station and across from Friends Care Community.

The Cascades “is the culmination of more than two decades of grassroots local efforts to bring about safe, community-oriented, affordable senior housing in Yellow Springs,” according to a press release from Home, Inc., which oversaw the project. Phase 1, which consists of eight one- and two-bedroom apartments, broke ground in August 2024, and resident applications have already been accepted.

The celebration July 24, which is free and open to the public, will include tours, refreshments and a program featuring information about the project and thanks to its supporters.

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are also available; contact alexandra@yshome.org for more information.