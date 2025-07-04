July 4–10, 2025 Classifieds
- Published: July 4, 2025
For sale: cars, trucks, etc. | (back to top)
Yard/garage sales | (back to top)
|YARD SALE: 7/12 from 10:30 a.m.– 3 p.m., 326 S. Stafford St. All Items for donation. Proceeds benefit “Who’s Hungry Kitchen’.
Items for sale | (back to top)
|GOT AN ELDER IN ESTONIA? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com./subscribe.
Retail | (back to top)
|OUR SUMMER HOURS have expanded, again! Sister Trillium is open Wednesday through Sunday, noon–6 p.m., 108 Dayton Street. We are a creative reuse store selling secondhand arts and craft materials at pay-what-you-can prices. Come visit!
|SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!
|ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.
|NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.
Trade and Barter | (back to top)
Trade and Barter | (back to top)
|HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!
Merchandise wanted | (back to top)
Housing, etc., wanted | (back to top)
|STUDIO SPACE SOUGHT by small group of clay enthusiasts wishing tohandbuild pottery together, in or near Yellow Springs. Call/text Amy at937-815-9630.
Short-term rentals | (back to top)
|HISTORIC HOWELL FARMS guest homes on 450 peaceful acres — fully furnished, including kitchen and linens — are available for weekly, monthly or long-term stays. Minimum two nights. Minutes from Yellow Springs, access to bike path. Call Branson at 937-825-0312. Howellfarmlodging.com.
For rent | (back to top)
|HISTORIC HOWELL FARMS guest homes on 450 peaceful acres — fully furnished, including kitchen and linens — are available for weekly, monthly or long-term stays. Minimum two nights. Minutes from Yellow Springs, access to bike path. Call Branson at 937-825-0312. Howellfarmlodging.com.
|RETAIL/SALON SPACE available, 1,000+ sq. ft., needs some updates, landlord willing to help. 937-684-2366.
Real estate for sale | (back to top)
|321 PLEASANT ST. — Cute three-bedroom, one-bathroom home, $239,000. Call Jan, 937-422-6259 for more information or to schedule showing.
Lost and found | (back to top)
|FOUND about two weeks ago on Allen St. sidewalk: a blue Igloo lunch bag.Call 937-215-6298.
|KEY FOUND at the Yellow Springs News door threshold: Schlage, stamped “Do Not Duplicate.” Call the YS News at 937-767-7373.
Legal notices | (back to top)
Employment | (back to top)
Volunteer | (back to top)
Services available | (back to top)
|SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.
|NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.
|NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.
|ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.
|BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.
|DESIGN SLEEP MATTRESSES. Mike Koveleski services your bed and slat bases to extend life, comfort and support. Home visit $50. 937-206-3180.
Financial services | (back to top)
Child care | (back to top)
Instruction | (back to top)
|INDIVIDUAL AIKIDO INSTRUCTION in the Japanese Way of Aikido. Ages 10 and up. Call or text Michael McVey at 937-361-0375 or email at mmcvey@woh.rr.com for information.
Events | (back to top)
|SOLO ART EXHIBIT Joshua Whitaker, “Peace Love & Perfection,” mixed media installations. Through fall, 2025, at Crome YS, 604 Xenia Ave.
Miscellaneous | (back to top)
|CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews,com, submit online at ysnews.com/classifieds or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.
Card of thanks | (back to top)
|A HUGE THANK YOU to everyone who contributed to, participated in, and had fun at the celebration of our first year at 108 Dayton St. Your generosity — of material donations, money, and gladness of heart — has created many ripples of success for all. —Sister Trillium
Ride Share | (back to top)
