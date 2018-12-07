A Tour of Yellow Springs Murals

The VIDA award to be presented Dec 12, 2018, recognizes the collective efforts of muralists working in Yellow Springs over the years. (see full story here) Note that while individual artists may be credited here as creators, often the work of painting the murals is a collaborative effort among multiple artists. Here is a photo tour of some of the prominent works currently around the village.
This mural entitled “Preparation for Lifework” by Axel Horn hangs in the YS Post office. It was provided to the post office by the Section of Fine Arts, a division of the Treasury Department. The piece is dated 1941.
One of the oldest murals in the village is above Village Cyclery. Painted by Antioch alumna Susan Horowitz, it dates back to the 1970s according to John Fleming of the ACC.
A view from the north end of “Kieth’s Alley” that runs behind the shops on the east side of Xenia Avenue between Corry and Glen St. Many of the walls in the alley feature mural art.
The mural on the side of the Winds Cafe is one of the largest in the village. Created in 2002 by Pierre Nagley to commemorate the restaurant’s 25th anniversary. Below are several details from the work.
Sarah Dickens (“Golden Child) created this portrait of a woman, recently completed in Kieth’s Alley. She integrated it into the design of the prior work by Pierre Nagley. The detail below shows a deliberate drip effect used to add to the texture of the work.
Two views of the “pleine air” style work of Travis Tarbox-Hotaling, also viewable from Kieth’s Alley.
Murals adorn either side of the Yellow Springs News offices, also viewable from Kieth’s Alley, named for former YS News editor Kieth A. Howard. The blue themed work was created by Pierre Nagley.
The patio of Sunrise Café features a work by Travis Tarbox-Hotaling that appears to depict a college field trip, also along Kieth’s Alley. Detail below.
This tribute to Prince was created by Sarah Dickens in 2016, shortly after his passing. Dickens estimates that she’s painted this same “free wall” space along Kieth’s Alley at least 15 times over the years, along with other artists.
This mural, also on Kieth’s Alley was created by Pierre Nagley, based on the artwork of David Wojnarowicz, recalling cave paintings from long ago.
“The Jungle” was originally painted by Sarah Dickens around 2002 in Kieth’s Alley. She recently finished refurbishing the work in these lush green colors with animals hiding here and there. It was a direct inspiration for awarding the VIDA to the muralists of Yellow Springs at this time.
This two-part mural is on the side of The Smoking Octopus, next to the Speedway station. This was created by Sarah Dickens. Detail below.
On Xenia Ave. above the Pangaea, Dark Star Books and Current Cuisine storefronts is a sectional mural by villager Mandy Knaul, aka Mandy Sue. The 51-foot mural featuring botanicals and Glen Helen scenes in response to a Facebook “shout out” from Dark Star seeking proposals from local artists to adorn the facade above the trio of Xenia Avenue shops.
The Corner Cone features this playful mural of ice cream mountains, a chocolate river, and colorful critters on its patio area.
For at least 10 years, these four tradesmen have occupied the wall next to what is currently Urban Handmade on Corry Street.
This vibrant mural is inside the front room of the Sprited Goat Coffee House on Dayton Street.
These murals are side-by-side in Kings Yard. The butterfly goddess was created by Tiffany Allyn and Etch from Dayton’s Mural Machine for House of Aum. The Little Fairy Garden mural was painted by Tia Acheson.
The background of the Miles Budd Goodman Amphitheater at Antioch is updated periodically by Pierre Nagley and Travis Tarbox-Hotaling.
Dylan Sage (left) recently completed the new mural on the wall of the Emporium. This is also the spot where the VIDA will be displayed honoring the muralists of Yellow Springs. At right is Sarah “Golden Child” Dickens, longtime mural artist in the village.
