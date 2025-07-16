— Public Notice —



Village Council Agenda

Monday, July 21, 2025, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS (6 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of July 7, 2025 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for June

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• Resolution 2025-40 Authorizing the Village Manager to Renew Health Insurance for Village Employees

• Resolution 2025-41 Approving a Lease Agreement with the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce for the Train Station

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:30 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (6:45 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (7:00 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:05 p.m.)

• Aug. 4: NO MEETING

• Aug. 18:

— Executive Session re: To Consider the Compensation of a Public Employee

— Greene County Department of Health Levy

— Quarterly Financials

— Treasurer Report

— Resolution 2025-xx Certifying Delinquent Water, Sewer, Trash, and Electric Bills to the Auditor of Greene County, State of Ohio, for Placement on the Greene County Tax Duplicate

— Resolution 2025-xx Authorizing the Removal of Defunct and Uncollectible Utility Account Balances from the Utility Billing System of the Village of Yellow Springs for the Years 2023 and 2024

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.