Village set to annex 28-acre farm

Yellow Springs’ municipal limits may expand by 28 acres in the coming weeks.

At the group’s most recent meeting, Monday, Sept. 15, Village Council gave a first reading to an ordinance that, if passed at a future meeting following a second reading and public hearing, would accept annexation terms from Miami Township of a 28.3-acre property.

The property is located just beyond the northwestern reaches of town at 4359 E. Enon Road and is owned by CF Land Holdings, a farming operation run by local resident Jim Clem. It is currently zoned agricultural and has an appraised value of $239,790, according to the county auditor’s website.

The property slated for annexation sits between Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road to the north and Dayton-Yellow Springs Road to the south. Directly to the east of the parcel is the 89-unit Spring Meadows subdivision and the Village-owned Glass Farm.

“This land has always been slated for this through the Village’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan,” Village Manager Johnnie Burns told Council members. “This is a continuation of that.”

Though no potential developer has been named, nor have any concrete plans been unveiled at any public meetings, the News obtained a conceptual site plan for the property, titled “Spring Meadows Extension.”

Drafted by Miamisburg-based homebuilding company DDC Management — the developer of Spring Meadows — the proposed site plan illustrates 74 single-family lots, as well as 12 “ten-plex” structures — a total of 194 units for the 28-acre property.

Reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon, Manager Burns told the News that those conceptual plans are “in no way final,” but that DDC is gearing up to submit an application for development.

Upon DDC’s submission of an application, the developer would need to go through several rounds of approval and public hearings at future Planning Commission and Village Council meetings, as well as intensive review from and collaboration with Village staff.

If Village Council members approve the annexation ordinance at the group’s forthcoming meeting on Monday, Oct. 6, DDC could begin that pursuit.

Jones property off the table?

In a separate discussion at the Council dais, Manager Burns alluded to the possibility that the annexation of a separate property — 84 acres of farmland also in Miami Township, and also on East Enon Road — may be off the table for now.

Burns told Council members that he had recently talked with property owners Matthew and Julie Jones, and they are likely “not going to pursue” an annexation agreement with the Village.

“They are going to look at their options,” Burns said. “They don’t want to keep going down the path of spending money, so they may just back off for a while and see what happens in the future.”

“It’s back in limbo,” he added.

News attempts to reach the Joneses for comment ahead of press time were unsuccessful.

As the News reported earlier this month, the Miami Township Trustees unanimously voted not to approve an agreement with the Village to annex those 84 acres into municipal limits.

While that vote didn’t preclude the property owners from continuing their pursuit of annexation, as the Greene County Commission has the final say, the Trustees’ “no” decision was met with applause from those who attended their Sept. 3 meeting — mostly from individuals who live near the Joneses’ land, and who have vocally opposed the possibility of development there.

The News will provide updates on the Jones property and its future as it relates to annexation into Village limits as that information is made available.