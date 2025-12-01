School board to fix more eyes on state, federal legislation

At its Thursday, Nov. 13, meeting, the YS school board discussed ensuring that more eyes stay fixed on state and federal legislation as lawmakers at both levels make decisions that could dramatically affect public schools.

The board already engages a single legislative liaison to keep abreast of legislative moves; a second set of eyes, the board reasoned, will be crucial as more and more bills come before legislators.

The discussion came after an update from Superintendent Terri Holden, during which she briefly outlined 26 bills currently moving through the Ohio General Assembly; she also briefed the board on potential local effects of the Trump administration’s plan to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, which was publicly announced by the White House in November.

Holden told the board she intends to report monthly on pending state legislation, which extends from potential curriculum mandates and student services to major changes in property-tax law.

“Some of them are kind of about school and academics; many are about school funding and taxes,” she said. She added that other bills fall into a category she describes as proposals that “schools should not be in the business of doing.”

Among the most pressing state bills for Yellow Springs Schools are House Bills 129, 186, 309 and 335, all of which deal with how local governments collect and retain property tax revenue; the News reported on how those bills are likely to impact public schools in the Nov. 14 issue. At press time last week, all four bills had passed through the Legislature and been placed before Gov. Mike DeWine, but had not yet been signed.

Other proposals would require daily moments of silence; regulate or restrict the use of student pronouns; eliminate DEI offices; and encourage schools to teach about the “positive impact of religion on American history.”

Holden also spoke on the Trump administration’s renewed push to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, following through on a March executive order. This week, the White House announced a plan to distribute the DOE’s responsibilities across other federal agencies, with the ultimate goal of eliminating the department altogether.

Holden said the district receives federal dollars for special education and has already received its FY 2026 funding allocation. For FY 2027, the district has been told to expect similar funding, but beyond that, the district will have to “wait and see.”

Board member Dorothée Bouquet suggested that the board adopt a systematic advocacy plan; as legislative liaison for the past four years, she said she believes the volume and pace of new legislation will require both a greater lift and a focused approach.

“We have narrowed down our focus to 26 [bills], but we know that we cannot act on everything,” she said. “The question is, how do we target what we need to target?”

Board President Rebecca Potter agreed that the board needs a consistent strategy, noting that sunshine laws limit how members may communicate outside meetings. Board member Amy Magnus suggested that, with the legislative burden continuing to grow, adding a second legislative liaison position — particularly as three board members, including Bouquet, exit and three new members take their place in January — would ensure that the workload does not fall entirely on one person. After discussion, the board agreed that it would be prudent for one liaison to focus on funding-related legislation while the other tracks policy issues.

“One is about funding, and one is about the strangle that is put on the curriculum,” Bouquet said.

Facilities update

Holden also presented a construction update, showing recent images from both Mills Lawn and the middle/high school site; the report and photos may be viewed online at bit.ly/4rjQl8v.

Work at Mills Lawn continues in phases, with the new entryway, office areas, classroom cabinetry and preschool patio progressing.

At the YS Middle and High School building, Holden said the construction crew has made visible strides on the new gymnasium, locker rooms, mechanical room, walk-in freezer and kitchen spaces.

The district still anticipates opening the new middle and high school building for the 2026–27 school year. At Mills Lawn, however, Phase Three — which includes the library and the current fifth- and sixth-grade classrooms — will likely not be complete by that time, Holden said. Modular units will be removed except for the one owned by the district, and Mills Lawn staff are planning to temporarily compress some classes into the school’s primary hallway, aiming for an October 2026 move into the completely renovated facility.

The YS Board of Education will hold its next regular monthly meeting Thursday, Dec. 11, 7–9 p.m., at Mills Lawn Elementary School. There will be an opportunity for in-person community comments, and comments may also be submitted in writing to communications@ysschools.org by 5 p.m. two days prior to the meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed at http://www.youtube.com/@yellowspringsschoolsboe.

A meeting agenda will be available 48 hours prior to the meeting time under “BoardDocs: Meetings and Agendas” at http://www.ysschools.org/board-of-education.