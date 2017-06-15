Village Council Regular Meeting

Monday, June 19, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will be made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.

CALL TO ORDER (6 p.m.)

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION

• For the Purpose of the Evaluation of a Public Official and for the Discussion of Potential Litigation.

SWEARING IN OF POLICE CHIEF

• Chief Carlson will be ceremonially sworn in by Mayor Foubert.

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of May 23, 2017 Special Meeting

• Minutes of June 5, 2017 Regular Meeting

• May Financials

Public Hearings/legislation (7:15 p.m.)

• Reading of Resolution 2017-29 Approving the Finance Director’s 2018 Tax Budget for the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2017-30 Authorizing the Village Manager to Submit a Grant to OPWC for Storm Water Mitigation

• Reading of Resolution 2017- 31 Approving a Two Year Contract with Patti Bates

• Reading of Resolution 2017-32 Affirming Support for the Paris Climate Accord

SPECIAL REPORTS

• Home, Inc. Presentation re: Completion of Cemetery Street Project

OLD BUSINESS (8 p.m.)

• Lodging Tax Follow Up

• Summer Sewer Ordinance Discussion

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS

• June 28: Forum Regarding Future of CBE Land: Focus on Restrictive Covenants

• July 3: Resolution 2017-XX Adopting Guidelines for Policing for the Village of Yellow Springs

• July 17: Fiber Advisory Board Report

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2017 in Council Chambers, John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.

Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting. Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk of Council’s office.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.