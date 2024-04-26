Yellow Springs resident killed in crash

Ed. note: This article has been updated from its original version to include additional information.

On Thursday, April 25, local resident Ryan Botkin was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of U.S. 68 and Fairfield Pike — just outside of Yellow Springs in Clark County.

Botkin, 44, died from his injuries after being transported by air ambulance to Mercy Health — Springfield Regional Medical Center.

According to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, or OSHP, which is investigating the crash, Ryan Botkin’s wife, 42-year-old Yellow Springs resident Amber Botkin, and the couple’s two children, were also in the vehicle during the crash and sustained serious, but “non-life threatening” injuries.

The OSHP reported that Amber Botkin was being treated at Miami Valley Hospital, and the children, ages 8 and 12, were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred at 6:08 p.m. when 38-year-old Enon resident Katherine D. Holder was traveling east on Fairfield Pike in a Jeep Grand Cherokee and failed to yield to a red light at the intersection with U.S. 68, where Ryan Botkin was driving north. Holder’s Jeep struck Botkin’s Toyota Tundra, causing the Tundra to travel off the road and overturn.

Holder was not injured as a result of the crash, and the OSHP reported Thursday night that impairment was a suspected factor in the collision. Holder was taken into custody Thursday, and was arraigned in Clark County Municipal Court Friday, April 26.

Court records indicate that Holder was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony. Holder was also cited for three misdemeanor offenses: operating a vehicle while impaired, failing to yield at a red light and an open container violation.

Local residents have created a GoFundMe campaign in order to raise money for the Botkin family, with the campaign web page stating: “The Botkin family has suffered a tremendous loss of family member, has a child in critical care, another child with hospitalization injuries and a mother with serious injuries requiring surgery. This family is going to need ongoing support for medical bills, food delivery, mental health resources, etc. Please consider a little something to help them through this very challenging situation.”

To donate to the fundraising campaign, go to gofund.me/8404df95.