Chamber Music in Yellow Springs to present 39th Annual Competition for Emerging Ensembles

Hesper String Quartet and Amnis Piano Quartet are this year’s finalists in the 39th Annual Competition for Emerging Ensembles presented by Chamber Music in Yellow Springs, or CMYS.

The two groups will perform in concert Sunday, April 28, at First Presbyterian Church. The program begins at 4 p.m.

The annual competition is one of the signature programs of the all-volunteer CMYS nonprofit. While CMYS’s performance seasons feature a range of concerts by prestigious professional chamber ensembles, this competition is designed to recognize and support new talent. Typically, the competing ensembles are drawn from advanced students at universities and music academies.

The Hesper String Quartet is a Korean-American chamber ensemble that was formed as a student group at Stony Brook University in 2022. Since its formation, the quartet maintains an energetic balance of performing works by Beethoven, Schumann and Haydn, while performing works by living composers such as Joan Tower. Notable achievements include winning first prize at the Fanny Mendelssohn International Competition, the Servaas Competition and the Ackerman Chamber Competition.

The Amnis Piano Quartet was established by its members during graduate studies at Yale School of Music. They most recently won the bronze medal in the 50th Annual Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, the largest and longest running chamber competition in the United States. Reflecting the cultural ties of their members, Amnis is focused on programming female composers, and specifically Korean female composers who are underrepresented in the mainstream classical world.

Following the performances, three judges will choose the winners of the $4,000 first prize and the $3,000 second prize. While they decide, CMYS will conduct a poll for the $500 Audience Favorite Prize.

Tickets are $30 general admission and free for patrons 25 and younger. More information and tickets are available at cmys.org. Tickets will also be available at the door 30 minutes in advance of the performance April 28. Questions may be directed to info@cmys.org.

CMYS is supported by the Ohio Arts Council, the Yellow Springs Community Foundation and many individual donors.