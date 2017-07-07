Fourth of July: Crowds, not clouds
- Published: July 6, 2017
Clouds threatened rain, but that didn’t stop hundreds of villagers who lined Xenia Avenue downtown Tuesday for the annual Fourth of July parade. The parade featured political activists, actors, swimmers, church-goers, puppeteers, Boy and Daisy Scouts, vintage cars, law enforcement officers and random villagers who just wanted to dress up, or dress up their bikes or pets. See more photos of the parade and fireworks here.
