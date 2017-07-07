Jul
Up next was the YS Kids Playhouse in the long line of 4th of July paraders down Xenia Avenue. The day was rounded out by a spectacular fireworks display at Gaunt Park (Photo by Matt Minde)

Fourth of July: Crowds, not clouds

Clouds threatened rain, but that didn’t stop hundreds of villagers who lined Xenia Avenue downtown Tuesday for the annual Fourth of July parade. The parade featured political activists, actors, swimmers, church-goers, puppeteers, Boy and Daisy Scouts, vintage cars, law enforcement officers and random villagers who just wanted to dress up, or dress up their bikes or pets. See more photos of the parade and fireworks here.

by Matt Minde
