News from the Past: April 2024

Compiled by Don Hollister

10 years ago: 2014

AUM enrollment in decline. Enrollment at Antioch University Midwest has dropped to an all-time low this Spring. … The decline … is partly linked to its long-time dependence on the … teacher training program. The recession has led to cuts in state public education funding.”

“Springfield no longer water option. In an unexpected move, Village Council members at their April 21 meeting took sourcing water from Springfield off the table, so that rehabbing the Village water plant or building a new Village plant remain Council’s only choices for how best to source local water.”

Fence gets a coat of many colors. In its inaugural year the fence gallery, located on Xenia Avenue in front of the former Barr property, fills a specific and time-limited need: how to perk up the construction site of the new Mills Park Hotel. Excavation will begin soon on the project, which is slated for completion in mid 2015, according to property owner Jim Hammond.”

Police Report. A Tully Street caller reported an unwanted person. When the police arrived, they could not locate the suspect. … A Lawson Place resident requested police assistance. When officers arrived, they could not figure out what the resident needed. … A North Walnut Street resident reported that a dog had jumped the fence and was intimidating passers-by. When police arrived, the dog jumped back into its own yard. … A resident came to the police station saying that he had heard police were looking for him.”

25 years ago: 1999

Glen faces funding shortfall. An estimated $100,000 shortfall in the yearly budget of the Glen Helen Ecology Institute has board and staff scrambling for solutions to maintain educational programs while facing the reality that some cuts … may be inevitable.”

Rick Donahoe, a Fellow at last year’s Antioch Writers’ Workshop, is a winner of the 1998/99 Fish Short Story Prize, based in Bantry, County Cork, Ireland. The competition was judged by Frank McCourt, author of the Pulitzer Prize winner Angela’s Ashes, who chose 15 out of the 1,200 submitted stories for a Fish Publishing anthology due out this June. Rick and his wife, Mary, have been invited to Ireland for the event.”

A report on past practices at Vernay Laboratories’ Dayton Street plant indicates that waste liquids were poured down drains and two volatile organic compounds (VOCs) were used as weed killer on the property’s original gravel parking lot.”

The Village is considering constructing a Village-owned fiber optic network that would offer high-speed digital data lines to residents. A Village-wide survey, conducted last fall, indicated that there is strong support for a network, with some reservations about costs.”

New police officers. “For Officer Gerald Greene, 40, who grew up in Yellow Springs, joining the local department is ‘like coming home.’ After graduating in 1978, he spent a few years at Ohio University and Central State University, then enrolled in the Air National Guard, where he’s worked as an aircraft security specialist for 18 years.”

50 years ago: 1974

Antioch to Stay Open. Salary cuts for faculty and staff, staff layoffs and program curtailment have Antioch College’s Yellow Springs campus at a point where ‘we’re sure we’ll have school next year,’ say Antioch spokesmen.”

John Malone and Randall Newsome. “John Malone, Yellow Springs High School principal for 15 years, submitted his resignation to the school board. It will take effect July 31. … Randall Newsome, Mills Lawn School assistant principal, was appointed to become principal of that school, effective Aug. 1.”

Ice Cream stolen. “An unknown quantity of ice cream was discovered missing from the High School kitchen freezer around 10 a.m. Monday, police report. The thief apparently removed the eyebolt from the gym door to gain entry and then broke the lock on the freezer. The theft occurred some time after 3 p.m. Sunday.”

Human Liberation: Alternative Family Sizes will be the discussion topic for a Zero Population Growth (ZPG) meeting Sunday. The public is invited to attend the meeting, at 8 p.m. Sunday at the home of Charles and Ann Taylor. …The advantages and drawbacks of adoption or taking foster children, and of having many children, few or none in a family will be discussed.”

A Community Service, Inc., members’ ‘fellowship meeting’ is planned for Saturday by the staff — Griscom Morgan, Don Hollister, Faith Morgan, Kathi Layh [Hitchcock] and Marianne Talbert [MacQueen]. The 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. gathering will include a review of the organization’s ‘community concerns and projects,’ including a projected ‘free university of Yellow Springs’ envisioned as an ‘alternative supplement to college enrollment.’”

—Don Hollister