Artist Haack employs tea, rust in ‘Recent Work’

“Recent Work,” an exhibition of pieces by Jennifer Haack, is currently on display in The Alcove Gallery at Antioch University Midwest.

The exhibition includes works depicting nature scenes in browns and grays, in which tea, rust and vinegar have been employed to achieve the desired effect.

Haack wrote of her process in an email this week:

“The tea is placed on paper and hot water is poured. Sometimes I control where the ‘spill’ occurs and sometimes I just allow it to do its own thing. The same is true with the use of rusty objects. This process involves vinegar and a plastic bag. I must be patient while the two materials to react with each other. The results are both surprising and delightful.

“Progress involves my personal development as an artist. Everything I create is a self-portrait that reveals my knowledge of technique and my eye for a successful composition. My background in fine art training and textile design constantly meet on the paper and I must decipher the direction the piece will go.

“I spend a great deal of time observing the natural world and I have always felt it knows more than I do. I have awe and respect for nature that whirls in my being. I would like to believe that this work reflects the spirit of this experience.”

“Recent Work” will be on display through June 30. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.