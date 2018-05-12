Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
PUBLIC MEETINGS

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS

Planning Commission
Monday, May 14, 7 p.m.

Energy Board
Tuesday, May 15, 6 p.m.

Environmental Commission
Thursday, May 17, 5:45 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of
Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.

