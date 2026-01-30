Wagner Subaru
Jan
30
2026
Feature Photos

Pictured clockwise, from top: Head Brewer Natalie Iseli-Smith, News Reporter Reilly Dixon, Advertising Manager Matt Minde, Editor Lauren “Chuck” Shows and Publisher Cheryl Durgans. (Photo by Alex Lug)

Good news a’brewin’

Good news is brewing: On Friday, Jan. 23, members of the YS News staff joined the crew at Yellow Springs Brewery as the local beer-meisters began production of an upcoming new batch.

Though typically, as a news agency, we like to divulge all the details we have as soon as possible, we’ll keep these under wraps until it’s time to reveal all — on Friday, Feb. 20, 6–9 p.m. at the Barrel Room. Come ready to mingle with friends and neighbors, hear a panel discussion with past and current News editors and, naturally, wet your whistles.

