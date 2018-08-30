Gladys E. Verner, age 98, of Yellow Springs, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at Elmcroft of Xenia. She was born Nov. 14, 1919, in Detroit, Mich., to Arthur and Elsie (Lipke) Wilde. Gladys married William C. Verner on April 19, 1941, in Detroit, Mich.

Gladys moved to Yellow Springs in 1997 and worked at Mr. Fub’s Party as a Fubette for 15 years. She enjoyed needlepoint and created many beautiful pieces she displayed as artwork. Gladys enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren, and she kept specially selected toys tucked away in her living room for them. She loved holidays and looked forward to them every year. Gladys loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.

Gladys is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Hays) Moulton; her son, Dennis Verner; two grandchildren, Rachel (Dan Meiser) Moulton and Gabe (Alice) Moulton; four great-grandchildren, Violet and Amelia Meiser and Forrest and Colin Moulton; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; and by three beloved sisters, Dorothy, Elsie and Helen.

Services for Gladys will be held at a later date in Michigan; please visit http://www.newcomerdayton.com for updates and to leave special memories of Gladys for the family.