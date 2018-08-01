VILLAGE JOB OPENING: MAYOR’S COURT CLERK

The Village of Yellow Springs seeks a par t-time (20-23 hours per week) per-

manent Clerk for the Mayor’s Cour t. Primar y responsibilities will include per-

forming all administrative and clerical functions of the Mayor’s Cour t. Full job

description is available online at http://www.yso.com. Application forms are available

at 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or online. Deadline to return

applications to the attention of Ruthe Ann Lillich (rlillich@vil.yellowsprings.

oh.us) at the Village address above is Friday, August 10, 2018 at 3:00 pm. EOE