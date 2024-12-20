Community Band and school choirs 2024 Holiday Concert

The community was treated to a holiday concert Monday evening, Dec. 16, in Westminster Hall at the First Presbyterian Church. It was a monumental collaboration between the Yellow Springs Community Band, James Johnston conducting, the McKinney Middle School and YSHS choirs, Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp conducting, and several members of the World House Choir. The performance featured traditional holiday song and music, as well as some more eclectic arrangements. A special performance by Zach Underwood featured a piece played on a medieval instrument, the hurdy gurdy. (Photos by Matt Minde)