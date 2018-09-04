Sep
The annual Financial Aid Night event will walk participants through the ins and outs of applying for financial aid for college on Sept. 17.

Financial Aid Night slated

Yellow Springs High School will host its annual Financial Aid Night for the parents and guardians of juniors and seniors — and anyone else who would like to attend — on Monday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m., in the YSHS library.  The Wright State University Office of Student Financial Aid will act as the program presenter.

Costs for college have steadily risen for years, and most families need to know about the variety of scholarship, grant, loan and work-study programs that are available to offset the cost of a college education. Even families who have already had a student in college may benefit from learning the process again.

The event will cover all the aspects of financial aid, from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, to the CSS Profile, institutional aid and the various sources of assistance in funding a student’s education.  

 

