Krier resigns; YS School board accepts resignation

At a special meeting of the Yellow Springs School Board on Thursday, Sept. 6, the board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Yellow Springs High School/McKinney Middle School Principal Tim Krier. They also approved a separation agreement with Krier, who has been on paid leave since March.

According to the agreement, Krier’s resignation will be effective next spring, on April 22, 2019. Krier will remain on paid administrative leave until that time, and may be required to provide some work for the district. Krier, who reportedly has moved out of the district, currently receives a salary of $108,078.93, the News has reported. The district would not continue to pay his salary if he got another education job, the agreement states.

Krier has been away from the high/middle school since early March, and was on an unspecified medical leave through Aug. 1, when he was placed on paid administrative leave. Krier’s extended absence coincided with a Yellow Springs Police Department investigation in March into allegations of sexual misconduct between high school students. Krier was advised by the district to stay off school grounds and away from school events during the leave. Local police have said that Krier was not suspected of any sexual offenses.

Also part of the separation agreement, the school superintendent will provide Krier with a letter of reference, and Krier agrees not to sue the school district for any claims arising out of his employment at the local district, which began in 2010.

The vote was 4–0, with Board President Aida Merhemic abstaining. New board member TJ Turner, sworn in earlier in the special meeting, joined members Steve MacQueen, Steve Conn and Sylvia Ellison in voting to accept the resignation and separation agreement.

Earlier this summer, the school board approved Assistant Principal Jack Hatert as the school’s interim principal for the 2018–19 school year effective Aug. 1.

The News will provide updates as they become available.