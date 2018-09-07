Principal Krier releases statement on resignation

On Friday, Sept. 7, Yellow Springs High School/McKinney Middle School Principal Tim Krier released the following statement in response to the Yellow Springs School Board’s acceptance of his resignation at a special meeting on Thursday. The letter was forwarded from Jon Paul Rion of the law offices of Rion, Rion & Rion of Dayton:

“For the last eight years I have had the opportunity to serve the students and community of Yellow Springs as Principal of Yellow Springs High and McKinney Middle Schools, and I am grateful for the professional and personal development that my work here has afforded me. I could not be more proud of the work accomplished by our team of student-centered teachers and staff. Collectively, they are simply the finest group of adults with whom I have ever had the pleasure to work.

Due to recent personal circumstances, however, I have decided to tender my resignation. I am pleased that I was able to work out an amicable conclusion to my contract with the Board of Education, and I wish Yellow Springs Schools well on their important journey developing a world-class education for the students and families of Yellow Springs. I have little doubt that the district administrators, school board, and community will continue their success reaching ever higher.”

At a special meeting of the Yellow Springs School Board on Thursday, Sept. 6, the board voted 4–0 to accept the resignation of Krier. They also approved a separation agreement with Krier, who has been on paid leave since March.

According to the agreement, Krier’s resignation will be effective next spring, on April 22, 2019. Krier will remain on paid administrative leave until that time, and may be required to provide some work for the district. Krier, who reportedly has moved out of the district, currently receives a salary of $108,078.93, the News has reported. The district would not continue to pay his salary if he got another education job, the agreement states.

Read more on the recent board action and a Sept. 7 statement from Basora here: https://ysnews.com/news/2018/09/krier-resigns-ys-school-board-accepts-resignation