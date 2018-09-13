VILLAGE JOB OPENING:

PART-TIME/AS-NEEDED POLICE DISPATCHER

The Village of Yellow Springs is accepting applications for apar t-time/as-

needed Police Dispatcher. Primar y Duties of the Police dispatcher are to per-

form assigned duties as to best ser ve the public, the police depar tment and

other village depar tments and employees. The dispatcher communicates with

the public and the entire village organization in person, by telephone and radio.

The primar y function is to answer telephone calls, emergency and other wise,

to determine the nature and location of the caller. The dispatcher determines

priorities and dispatches the police, public works or other emergency units as

necessary in accordance with established policies & procedures.

Applicants should read the job description prior to completing an application.

Must have high school diploma or GED, pass drug screen and criminal background

check. Application forms and the job description are available at

100 Dayton Street,

Yellow Springs, OH 45387

or online at http://www.yso.com. Deadline to return applications to the Village at the above address is Friday, September 21, at 5:00 p.m., ATTN: Ruthe Ann Lillich, Human Resources.