NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned filed a petition in the Greene County Probate Court for an order to change a name from Michael Edward Bailey to Michael

Edward Lombardelli.

Said case number 11680 CN will be heard in said court on the 20th day of December, 2018, at 9:15 a.m.

Michael Edward Bailey

2657 Greystoke Ct.

Xenia, OH 45385