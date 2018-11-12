‘Share the Joy’ at the YS Library

The annual “Share the Joy” tree, which aims to provide holiday gifts for Yellow Springs and Miami Township residents who may need assistance in buying them, will be going up soon at the YS Community Library.

Those who would like to request holiday items may visit the Share the Joy tree at the library beginning Monday, Nov. 19, during open hours and take an application, as well as a brochure which explains the project; both new applicants and those who have participated in the past are encouraged to read the brochure carefully, as some aspects of the program have changed. Applications should be returned to the request box by the tree, and will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m.

After all requests have been received, the “Share the Joy” tree will be decorated with the requests from applicants, and community members are invited to select one or more requests and fill them. Wrapped gifts should be returned to the library; the deadline for returning gifts is TBA. Both those requesting gifts and those providing the gifts will remain anonymous.