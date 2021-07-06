Antioch College Class of 2021

Antioch College held a mostly virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 26, for the 12 graduates of the Class of 2021.

In addition, 10 of the graduates were able to attend a smaller, in-person ceremony in front of the Main Building later in the afternoon.

Graduating were, from left, front row: Quillin Stocker, Conor Jameson, Amanda Seigel, Ryn McCall and Kensy Zelaya Sabillon; back row: Sarah Mills, Vespere Oaks, Chris Chavers, Morgan Hayslip and Noah Evans. Not pictured were Galen Shewmaker and Jonas Robin.

Student speakers at graduation were Chavers and Zelaya Sabillion. Yellow Springs resident Dawn Knickerbocker gave this year’s commencement address, a version of which is printed on page 4.