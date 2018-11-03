Nov
Village Life

"In Flanders fields the poppies blow ..." is the opening line of Canadian doctor John McCrae's 1915 poem memorializing the dead of World War I, still raging at the time of the poem's composition. The poppy has come to symbolize that conflict, which ended 100 years ago this month.

Talk to mark centenary of ‘Great War’s’ end

The YS Historical Society will commemorate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, now annually honored as Veterans Day, by presenting “Over There: Yellow Springs and the War to End All Wars,” on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Dave Neuhardt, president of Yellow Springs Historical Society, will talk from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Senior Center about Yellow Springs’ part in the Great War, and how the war affected the village.

The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.



