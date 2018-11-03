Talk to mark centenary of ‘Great War’s’ end

The YS Historical Society will commemorate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, now annually honored as Veterans Day, by presenting “Over There: Yellow Springs and the War to End All Wars,” on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Dave Neuhardt, president of Yellow Springs Historical Society, will talk from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Senior Center about Yellow Springs’ part in the Great War, and how the war affected the village.

The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.