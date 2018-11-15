VILLAGE JOB OPENING: POLICE OFFICER POSITIONS

POLICE OFFICER POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Police Officer Positions: The Village of Yellow Springs police department is

accepting applications for police officer positions.

The Village of Yellow Springs’ population is culturally diverse, multi-racial, and

supportive of the LGBTQ community. Applicants must meet all state-specific

requirements.

Application forms are available at 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387

or online at http://www.yso.com. Applications must be submitted in person to the

Village Police Department at the above address no later than December 28 at

5:00 pm to the attention of Chief Carlson.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to creating a diverse environment and is

proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consid-

eration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity

or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, age, or veteran status.