YSGivingTuesday to return

The Yellow Springs Community Foundation and the YS Giving Tuesday Committee are spearheading the third annual #YSGivingTuesday event. Held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

Twenty-five local nonprofits are participating in #YSGivingTuesday on Tuesday, Nov. 27, and the Community Foundation will again provide a $10,000 grant that all participating organizations can leverage to incentivize giving on that day in the form of donor challenges. The Yellow Springs Chamber is committing $1,000 to be added to the grant pool, and is asking its members to contribute as well, with the goal of matching the Community Foundation’s contribution. Businesses interested in joining the effort should contact the Community Foundation at JCox@yscf.org or the Chamber at KWintrow@yschamber.org .

Those who are interested in supporting the #YSGivingTuesday initiative are encouraged to visit http://www.ysgivingtuesday.org during the 24 hours of Nov. 27. The Senior Center will serve as the official #YSGivingTuesday Headquarters, and supporters are welcome to stop by from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to find out more about #YSGivingTuesday or for assistance with making an online donation. The day will wrap up with a celebration at the

YS Brewery from 7 to 9 p.m., where $1 from each beer sold during those hours will be donated to the incentive grant pool.

For more information, contact the YS Giving Tuesday Committee at ysgivingtuesday@gmail.com or call Ara Beal at 937-562-1328.