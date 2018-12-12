Make your holidays Yellow & Bright with the online guide to holiday events in Yellow Springs
Performing Arts

Kyle Eldridge

Eldridge’s Western Swing comes to The Emporium

This Friday, Dec. 14, the Emporium will present Kyle Eldridge and the Rhythm Rounders during the weekly wine tasting from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at 233 Xenia Avenue. Eldridge is a virtuoso guitarist in the Western Swing style, with plenty of rockabilly, vintage country and “Ameripolitan” sounds in the mix as well, backed by upright bass and drums. 

Eldridge hails from Yellow Springs, and started the band in 2014. In 2018, he was nominated in the Western Swing Male category at the 2018 Ameripolitan Awards in Memphis, TN. The band’s played numerous festivals including the Viva Las Vegas rockabilly festival, Deke’s Guitar Geek Show and Hillbillyfest. They recorded their debut EP earlier this year with Deke Dickerson at his California studios.  

Sure to be a lively evening, music will start around 7 p.m. Admission is free, but please bring a little something for when the hat is passed. To learn more about Eldridge and hear his music, visit rhythmrounders.squarespace.com or facebook.com/rhythmrounderstrio

 

