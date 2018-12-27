Make your holidays Yellow & Bright with the online guide to holiday events in Yellow Springs
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS

• Human Relations Commission
Thursday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.

