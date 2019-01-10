REPEALING SECTION 1040.12 “UTILITY ROUND UP FUND” AND ENACTING NEW SECTION 1040.12 ENTITLED “UTILITY ROUND UP PROGRAM” CREATING A UTILITY ROUND UP PROGRAM
ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ANNUAL TRANSFER OF FUNDS AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
ORDINANCE NO. 2019–01, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO
Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs
on Monday, Januar y 7, 2019, gave first reading to an ordinance as an emergency,
Council will consider said ordinance for a second reading and pass into law as
an emergency in a public hearing to begin at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Januar y 22, 2019, in
the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.
WHEREAS, Ordinance 2018-50 was adopted to make appropriations for
expenses of the Village of Yellow Springs, State of Ohio, during the fiscal year
ending December 31, 2019; and
WHEREAS, the Village of Yellow Springs Charter, Section 40, requires the
transfer of funds be approved through an ordinance established by Council; and
WHEREAS, this ordinance is hereby declared to be an emergency measure
necessar y to preser ve the public interest and provide for a special emergency in
the operation of Village ser vices, such emergency being the urgent necessity to
provide for legitimate expenditures,
NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW
SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:
Section 1. In accordance with Ordinance 2018-50 and Charter Section 40 the
following transfers of funds for fiscal year 2019 are authorized:
General Fund Transfers to:
Street Fund $500,000
Parks and Recreation Fund $500,000
Economic Development $30,000
Police Pension Fund $85,000
Capital Equipment Fund $25,000
Facilities Improvement Fund $25,000
Parks and Recreation Improvement Fund $25,000
TOTAL GENERAL FUND TRANSFERS $1,190,000
Electric Fund Transfers to:
Electric Improvement Fund $1,050,000
TOTAL ELECTRIC FUND TRANSFERS $1,050,000
Water Fund Transfers to:
Water Improvement Fund $150,000
TOTAL ELECTRIC FUND TRANSFERS $150,000
Sewer Fund Transfers to:
Sewer Improvement Fund $250,000
TOTAL SEWER FUND TRANSFERS $250,000
Section 2. The Finance Director is authorized to transfer the funds as they
are certified and available.
Section 3. This ordinance is hereby declared to be an emergency measure
necessary to preserve the public interest and shall take effect at the earliest date
permitted by law.
—Brian Housh, President of Council
