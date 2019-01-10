REPEALING SECTION 1040.12 “UTILITY ROUND UP FUND” AND ENACTING NEW SECTION 1040.12 ENTITLED “UTILITY ROUND UP PROGRAM” CREATING A UTILITY ROUND UP PROGRAM

ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ANNUAL TRANSFER OF FUNDS AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE NO. 2019–01, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs

on Monday, Januar y 7, 2019, gave first reading to an ordinance as an emergency,

text to follow.

Council will consider said ordinance for a second reading and pass into law as

an emergency in a public hearing to begin at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Januar y 22, 2019, in

the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

WHEREAS, Ordinance 2018-50 was adopted to make appropriations for

expenses of the Village of Yellow Springs, State of Ohio, during the fiscal year

ending December 31, 2019; and

WHEREAS, the Village of Yellow Springs Charter, Section 40, requires the

transfer of funds be approved through an ordinance established by Council; and

WHEREAS, this ordinance is hereby declared to be an emergency measure

necessar y to preser ve the public interest and provide for a special emergency in

the operation of Village ser vices, such emergency being the urgent necessity to

provide for legitimate expenditures,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW

SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. In accordance with Ordinance 2018-50 and Charter Section 40 the

following transfers of funds for fiscal year 2019 are authorized:

General Fund Transfers to:

Street Fund $500,000

Parks and Recreation Fund $500,000

Economic Development $30,000

Police Pension Fund $85,000

Capital Equipment Fund $25,000

Facilities Improvement Fund $25,000

Parks and Recreation Improvement Fund $25,000

TOTAL GENERAL FUND TRANSFERS $1,190,000

Electric Fund Transfers to:

Electric Improvement Fund $1,050,000

TOTAL ELECTRIC FUND TRANSFERS $1,050,000

Water Fund Transfers to:

Water Improvement Fund $150,000

TOTAL ELECTRIC FUND TRANSFERS $150,000

Sewer Fund Transfers to:

Sewer Improvement Fund $250,000

TOTAL SEWER FUND TRANSFERS $250,000

Section 2. The Finance Director is authorized to transfer the funds as they

are certified and available.

Section 3. This ordinance is hereby declared to be an emergency measure

necessary to preserve the public interest and shall take effect at the earliest date

permitted by law.

—Brian Housh, President of Council