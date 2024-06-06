Mob mentality

On Wednesday, May 31, a spontaneous dance party/flash mob erupted on Short Street.

Clad in jangly skirts and sashes, dancers young and old temporarily stopped traffic and onlookers as they strutted their stuff in perfect synchronicity to “Friend Like Me” from Disney’s “Aladdin.”

Hosted by the Yellow Springs Senior Center and led by group fitness instructor Lynn Hardman, this year’s flash mob also featured the stylings of the Egyptian Breeze Belly Dance Troupe.