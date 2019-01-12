YS speech, debate team to host tournament

More than 300 middle and high school students from across southwest and central Ohio will be coming to Yellow Springs on Saturday, Jan. 26, for a speech and debate tournament hosted by the Yellow Springs team.

About 20 schools are expected to participate in the daylong event that will serve as a fundraiser for the growing local speech and debate program.

In its second year, the Yellow Springs squad is making waves in regional and state competitions, with participants placing well against larger and more established teams. The Jan. 26 event, titled the Fearless Forensic Festival, will be the first tournament hosted by the local team.

Village Council President Brian Housh is team coach, working with co-coach Jackie Anderson, who leads the middle school squad. Housh hopes to get the whole village involved Jan. 26.

A large corps of volunteers is needed to make the day successful, Housh said. Volunteer roles include: judges, who don’t require previous experience (there will be a couple of training opportunities); helpers for managing the event, including concessions sales; and sponsors to provide food and other support.

“This is a huge event for Yellow Springs to pull off,” Housh said, adding that anyone interested can contact him by phone at 937-776-9566 or email at brianhoush@gmail.com .

For more information about the Yellow Springs speech and debate team, see the Nov. 10 issue of the Yellow Springs News for a longer article.