Basora to depart the district

After nine years at the helm of the local school district, Yellow Springs Schools Superintendent Mario Basora will leave for the top district job in nearby Huber Heights.

The Huber Heights School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Basora as their new superintendent at a special meeting on Feb. 19.

Another district leadership change is set for the position of Yellow Springs High School/McKinney School principal. Jack Hatert has held that position in an interim capacity since the extended leave of former principal Tim Krier began in March 2018.

Hatert is one of six candidates who have made it to the second round of interviews for the job, according to Steffanie Marchese, executive assistant to the superintendent, this week. The others are Jonathan Kuehnle, principal of Shaker Heights High School near Cleveland; Ejovwokoghene Odje, assistant principal of Thurgood Marshall STEM High School in Dayton; Jason Skidmore, assistant principal of Fairborn High School; Julie Taylor, curriculum supervisor at Beavercreek City Schools; and Shawna Welch, athletic director of Dayton Public Schools.

