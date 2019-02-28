Thermography
PUBLIC MEETINGS

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS

• Village Manager Search Committee
Friday, March 1, 4 p.m.

• Village Council  
Monday, March 4, 7 p.m.

• Economic Sustainability Commission
Wednesday, March 6, 7 p.m.

• Human Relations Commission
Thursday, March 7, 7 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.

