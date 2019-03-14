Job posting: Gaunt Park Pool staff
- Published: March 14, 2019
GAUNT PARK POOL STAFF
The Village of Yellow Springs is looking for lifeguards and gate attendants
for the Summer 2019 pool season. For a list of the available positions and
requirements as well as the employment application, please go to our website
at http://www.yso.com. Application forms are also available for pick-up at 100 Dayton
Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.
Deadline to return the applications to the Village at the above address
is Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. to the attention of Samantha Stewart, Parks and Recreation Coordinator. EOE
