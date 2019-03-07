John Bryan Youth Center closed due to widespread illness

Due to illnesses, YSHS and McKinney Middle School will be closed Friday, March 8. Click here for details and cancelations.

The Village of Yellow Springs issued a press release earlier today, Thursday, March 7, to notify the community that the John Bryan Youth Center will be closed due to widespread illness:

Due to widespread incidents of flu and strep throat in the school system which is resulting in closure of the Yellow Springs High School and McKinney Middle School on Friday, the John Bryan Youth Center will also be closed to allow deep cleaning and disinfection, to prevent the spread of the infection. The JB Youth Center will reopen on Monday, March 11, 2019 during regular hours. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Please call the Village offices for more details or with any questions at 767-3402, and check back with the Yellow Springs News for any updates.