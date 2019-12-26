— Public Notice —

2020 CALENDAR OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS COUNCIL

AND COUNCIL’S COMMISSIONS, COMMITTEES AND BOARDS

VILLAGE COUNCIL

Meets the 1st & 3rd Mondays, 7 p.m. in Council Chambers

Mon. Jan. 6 • Tues. Jan. 21 • Mon. Feb. 3 • Tues. Feb. 18

Mon. March 2 • Mon. March 16 • Mon. April 6 • Mon. April 20

Mon. May 4 • Mon. May 18 • Mon. June 1 • Mon. June 15

Mon. July 6 • Mon. July 20 • Mon. Aug 3 • Mon. Aug. 17

Tues. Sept. 8 • Mon. Sept. 21 • Mon. Oct. 5 • Mon. Oct. 19

• Mon. Nov. 2 Mon. Nov. 16 • Mon. Dec. 7 • Mon Dec. 21

ECONOMIC SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION

Meets the 1st Wednesday, 7 p.m. in Council Chambers

Wed. Jan. 1 • Wed. Feb. 5 • Wed. March 4 • Wed. April 1

Wed. May 6 • Wed. June 3 • Wed. July 1 • Wed. Aug. 5

Wed. Sept. 2 • Wed. Oct. 7 • Wed. Nov. 4 • Wed. Dec. 2

UTILITY DISPUTE RESOLUTION BOARD

Meets only as required; scheduled by Administration. Meets in Council Chambers.

• No Meetings Scheduled

LIBRARY COMMISSION

Meets Quarterly on the 1st Tuesday of the Quarter:

March; June; September; November.,

7 p.m. – YS Library, 415 Xenia Avenue

Tue. March 3 • Tue. June 2 • Tue. Sept. 1 • Tue. Nov. 2

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION

Meets the 1st Thursday, 7 p.m. in Council Chambers

Thu. Jan. 2 • Thu. Feb. 6 • Thu. March 5 • Thu. April 2

Thu. May 7 • Thu. June 4 • Thu. July 2 • Thu. August 6

Thu. Sept. 3 • Thu. Oct. 1 • Thu. Nov. 5 • Thu. Dec. 3

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION

Meets the 3rd Thursday, 5:45 p.m. in Council Chambers

Thu. Jan. 16 • Thu. Feb. 20 • Thu. March 19 • Thu. April 16

Thu. May 21 • Thu. June 18 • Thu. July 16 • Thu. August 20

Thu. Sept. 17 • Thu. Oct. 15 • Thu. Nov. 19 • Thu. Dec. 17

ENERGY BOARD

Currently on hiatus

COMMUNITY ACCESS PANEL

Currently on hiatus

PLANNING COMMISSION

Meets the 2nd Tuesday, 7 p.m. in Council Chambers

Tue. Jan. 14 • Tue. Feb. 11 • Tue. March 10 • Tue. April 14

Tue. May 12 • Tue. June 9 • Tue. July 14 • Tue. Aug. 11

Tue. Sept. 15 • Tue. Oct. 13 • Tue. Nov. 10 • Tue. Dec. 15

ARTS AND CULTURE COMMISSION

Meets 1st Tuesday, 7 p.m. in Council Chambers

Tue. Jan. 7 • Tue. Feb. 4 • Tue. March 3 • Tue. April 7

Tue. May 5 • Tue. June 2 • Tue. July 7 • Tue. Aug. 4

Tue. Sept. 1 • Tue. Oct. 6 • Tue. Nov. 3 • Tue. Dec. 1

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

Meets only as required; scheduled by Planning Office. Meets in Council Chambers. Any meetings scheduled will be noticed in the Yellow Springs News and online at http://www.yso.com.

• No Meetings Scheduled

GLASS FARM MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

No regularly scheduled meetings. Any meetings scheduled will be noticed in the Yellow Springs News and online at http://www.yso.com.

• No Meetings Scheduled

JUSTICE SYSTEM COMMISSION

Meeting details TBA

MANAGER’S HOUSING ADVISORY BOARD

Meeting details TBA

BOARD OF TAX APPEALS

Meets only as required; scheduled by Administration.

Meets in Council Chambers.

• No Meetings Scheduled

— Check the Yellow Springs News or http://www.yso.com for up to date meeting changes. —