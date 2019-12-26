2020 Calendar of the Village of Yellow Springs Council and Council’s Commissions, Committees and Boards
- Published: December 26, 2019
— Public Notice —
2020 CALENDAR OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS COUNCIL
AND COUNCIL’S COMMISSIONS, COMMITTEES AND BOARDS
VILLAGE COUNCIL
Meets the 1st & 3rd Mondays, 7 p.m. in Council Chambers
Mon. Jan. 6 • Tues. Jan. 21 • Mon. Feb. 3 • Tues. Feb. 18
Mon. March 2 • Mon. March 16 • Mon. April 6 • Mon. April 20
Mon. May 4 • Mon. May 18 • Mon. June 1 • Mon. June 15
Mon. July 6 • Mon. July 20 • Mon. Aug 3 • Mon. Aug. 17
Tues. Sept. 8 • Mon. Sept. 21 • Mon. Oct. 5 • Mon. Oct. 19
• Mon. Nov. 2 Mon. Nov. 16 • Mon. Dec. 7 • Mon Dec. 21
ECONOMIC SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION
Meets the 1st Wednesday, 7 p.m. in Council Chambers
Wed. Jan. 1 • Wed. Feb. 5 • Wed. March 4 • Wed. April 1
Wed. May 6 • Wed. June 3 • Wed. July 1 • Wed. Aug. 5
Wed. Sept. 2 • Wed. Oct. 7 • Wed. Nov. 4 • Wed. Dec. 2
UTILITY DISPUTE RESOLUTION BOARD
Meets only as required; scheduled by Administration. Meets in Council Chambers.
• No Meetings Scheduled
LIBRARY COMMISSION
Meets Quarterly on the 1st Tuesday of the Quarter:
March; June; September; November.,
7 p.m. – YS Library, 415 Xenia Avenue
Tue. March 3 • Tue. June 2 • Tue. Sept. 1 • Tue. Nov. 2
HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION
Meets the 1st Thursday, 7 p.m. in Council Chambers
Thu. Jan. 2 • Thu. Feb. 6 • Thu. March 5 • Thu. April 2
Thu. May 7 • Thu. June 4 • Thu. July 2 • Thu. August 6
Thu. Sept. 3 • Thu. Oct. 1 • Thu. Nov. 5 • Thu. Dec. 3
ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION
Meets the 3rd Thursday, 5:45 p.m. in Council Chambers
Thu. Jan. 16 • Thu. Feb. 20 • Thu. March 19 • Thu. April 16
Thu. May 21 • Thu. June 18 • Thu. July 16 • Thu. August 20
Thu. Sept. 17 • Thu. Oct. 15 • Thu. Nov. 19 • Thu. Dec. 17
ENERGY BOARD
Currently on hiatus
COMMUNITY ACCESS PANEL
Currently on hiatus
PLANNING COMMISSION
Meets the 2nd Tuesday, 7 p.m. in Council Chambers
Tue. Jan. 14 • Tue. Feb. 11 • Tue. March 10 • Tue. April 14
Tue. May 12 • Tue. June 9 • Tue. July 14 • Tue. Aug. 11
Tue. Sept. 15 • Tue. Oct. 13 • Tue. Nov. 10 • Tue. Dec. 15
ARTS AND CULTURE COMMISSION
Meets 1st Tuesday, 7 p.m. in Council Chambers
Tue. Jan. 7 • Tue. Feb. 4 • Tue. March 3 • Tue. April 7
Tue. May 5 • Tue. June 2 • Tue. July 7 • Tue. Aug. 4
Tue. Sept. 1 • Tue. Oct. 6 • Tue. Nov. 3 • Tue. Dec. 1
BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
Meets only as required; scheduled by Planning Office. Meets in Council Chambers. Any meetings scheduled will be noticed in the Yellow Springs News and online at http://www.yso.com.
• No Meetings Scheduled
GLASS FARM MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
No regularly scheduled meetings. Any meetings scheduled will be noticed in the Yellow Springs News and online at http://www.yso.com.
• No Meetings Scheduled
JUSTICE SYSTEM COMMISSION
Meeting details TBA
MANAGER’S HOUSING ADVISORY BOARD
Meeting details TBA
BOARD OF TAX APPEALS
Meets only as required; scheduled by Administration.
Meets in Council Chambers.
• No Meetings Scheduled
— Check the Yellow Springs News or http://www.yso.com for up to date meeting changes. —
Comments are closed for this article.