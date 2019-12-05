Antioch College closes Thursday afternoon after ‘credible threat’

UPDATE, Dec. 5, 5:20 p.m. — Antioch College has received the “all clear” signal from public safety, allowing the college community to return to campus, according to spokesperson Reedy. The situation involved an interpersonal dispute and was not related to Antioch College, she said.

Antioch College closed this afternoon, Thursday, Dec. 5, after the campus community was alerted to a “credible threat.” The initial alert came via email from President Tom Manley at 3:11 p.m., followed by public safety alerts at 3:24 p.m. and 3:44 p.m., according to college spokesperson Christine Reedy. No other details were provided in the alerts.

Members of the campus were asked to leave immediately, Reedy said.

According to Yellow Springs Police Chief Brian Carlson, reached by phone on the scene, the situation involved an “argument between friends.” One friend, who according to Carlson was located in Dayton, called in a shooting threat to the college as part of a dispute with another friend. The shooting threat was what prompted the college’s closure.

The threat was not related to ongoing controversy over the Antioch College lambs, according to Carlson.

Reached again just after 4 p.m., Carlson said that local police had made contact with all involved parties, and had de-escalated the situation. Four Yellow Springs police officers were involved in responding to the threat, including Carlson, with three physically present on campus.

As of this posting, the college remains closed.

The News will update this post as more information becomes available.