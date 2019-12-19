Beverly Ann Hasser

Beverly Ann (Willis) Hasser, age 68, of Hilliard, Ohio, was called home into the arms of our Lord on Dec. 13, 2019, at 10:50 p.m., surrounded by all her children and the love of her life, Darrell Schonborn Sr.

Beverly was born on May 30, 1951, the daughter of Simeon and Wilma (Boyd) Willis, of Yellow Springs. Beverly worked in customer service for many years, but her favorite years were the ones when she was a stay-at-home mom. She kept the house wrapped in beautiful flowers, always a clean home and provided such a great childhood for her children.

In her last three years, she resided at her home at Whetstone Gardens in Clintonville, Ohio. She was everyone’s favorite — residents and nurses alike! She bossed and teased like she owned the place, which is so Beverly! Everybody there knew Ruthie and Beverly ran the show. We are grateful for all her special friends, nurses and aides whom she loved so dearly. A very special thank you to Joyce — you’ll always be Mom’s favorite.

Beverly is survived by her one true love, Darrell Schonborn Sr.; former husband, Gregory Hasser; three children, Shannon Hasser, of Springfield, Nicole Thatcher, of Worthington, Ohio; and Darrell “D.J.” Schonborn Jr., of Hilliard; five grandbabies, Jaylen, Jaydon, Madison, Cayson and Camden; sister, Victoria (Paul) Phillips, of Yellow Springs; brother, Simeon Allen (Lisa) Willis, of Tipp City; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, as well as her beloved dog, Baxter, and Bella Bella Bella, the cat.

Beverly was preceded in death by her Momma and Daddy, Wilma and Simeon Willis; numerous aunts and uncles; and one nephew, Willis Lookabaugh, along with six grandbabies in Heaven we never held on Earth.

Friends and family may visit Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio where a funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 23, at noon. Please visit our online guest book at http://www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.