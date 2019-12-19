December 19, 2019 — Bulldog Sports Round-Up

Basketball

Boys varsity splits two on the road

The Yellow Springs High School varsity basketball team split a pair of away games last week, losing the first and winning the second.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Bulldogs fell 43–37 to Legacy Christian Academy in Xenia. On Friday, Dec. 13, the YS team bested Middletown Christian in Franklin by a score of 50–46.

Both games were conference matchups.

After Friday’s game, the Bulldogs were 2–2 for the season and 2–1 in conference play.

—From online sources

Girls varsity team claims another win

The girls varsity basketball squad traveled to Middletown Christian on Thursday, Dec. 12, where the team snapped up another win, finishing the game 44–26.

The Bulldogs out scored the Eagles 22–11 in the second half to secure the final 18-point victory.

Sophomore Angie Smith led the scoring with 14 points. Haneefah Jones followed with 12 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, and Annlyn Foster racked up 22 rebounds.

The team is currently 5–1 for the season and 3–1 in conference play.

—Nick Minnich, coach

McKinney boys play hard

The McKinney Middle School boys basketball teams hosted home games versus conference opponents Legacy Christian and Middletown Christian last week.

The eighth-grade boys took a loss to Legacy Christian on Monday, Dec. 9, with a final score of 48–22. Isaiah Search was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with eight points. Kaveeyon Wagner and Sam Miller each contributed four points to the total. Brady Baker and Julian Cruz made it to the rim as well with three points each.

The seventh-grade boys had their first match of the season versus Legacy Christian as well, also on Dec. 9.

Eager to play, the seventh-grade boys came out strong and took a halftime lead of 18–14. The game was a hard fought battle that unfortunately ended with Legacy on top 33–26. Landon Harris led the Yellow Springs team with nine points. Lucas Price buried two baskets from beyond the arc for six points of the team total. Mateen Sajabi and Kaveeyon Wagner added four points each and Alex VanAusdal completed the scoring with three points for the match.

On Thursday evening, Dec. 12, a talented Middletown Christian team came to Yellow Springs for an eighth-grade game. The tough MC team dealt YS a crushing loss of 63–12. The YS boys fought through it and managed 12 points on the night. Scoring was led by Kaveeyon Wagner with four points. Jake Ortiz-Thornton, Kellen Scott, Landon Harris and Alex VanAusdal each added two points. This week the middle school teams will travel to Emmanuel Christian.

—Angela Harris

Bowling

Bowlers show strength

Last week’s match Monday, Dec. 9, against Middletown Christian was exciting! Our boys varsity showed what they are made of and took their third straight win, finishing the match with 60 more pins than Middletown Christian.

Max Sturgeon bowled the high game of 182 and the high two-game series of 342

The team had its highest two-game Baker match by bowling 1,935 pins.

The junior varsity team also won, securing its second straight match at the same outing.

Davin Bush bowled a career-high 220 and 356 for his two game series.

The girls varsity won one of two games and one of two Baker games, but lost the match, their first.

Sierra Ward had the high game, bowling a 148 and a two-game series of 278.

The varsity boys and girls teams were next heading to the Wright State University tournament on Saturday, Dec. 14, at BeaverVu Lanes.

—Sharon Noeth Miller, coach

Swimming

Individual girls finish Top 10 at meets

The YSHS Swim Team competed in two meets last weekend. On Friday, Dec. 13, the team was at the Dayton Raider Aquatic Center competing in the Oakwood Sprint Meet, and on Saturday, Dec. 14, the Bulldogs were at the Piqua Invitational at the Piqua YMCA.

The Top 10 finishes in the Oakwood-hosted meet:

Girls 100-yard breast — Devyn Deal, 10th, 1:31:29

Girls 100-yard IM — Avery Reeder, ninth, 1:20:68

Girls 100-yard free — Natalie Galarza, seventh, 1:09:35

Girls 100-yard free — Reeder, ninth, 1:11:20

Girls 100-yard fly — Annlynn Foster, eighth, 1:25:47

The Top-10 finishes for the Piqua Invitational:

Girls 200-meter free — Galarza, eighth, 2:53:08

Girls 200-meter IM — Reeder, third, 3:15:21

Girls 100-meter free — Galarza, 10th, 1:17:15

Girls 100 back — Reeder, 10th, 1:31:75

—Ashley Mangen, coach