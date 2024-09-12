Sep
13
2024
Feature Photos

Gilah Pomeranz Anderson had a good laugh when The King stopped by her peanut butter and sandwich-making table. (Photo by Matt Minde)

A hunk, a hunk of burnin’ butter

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

On Friday, Aug. 16 — Elvis Day, which commemorates the death of The King — local resident Gilah Pomeranz Anderson continued her annual tradition of making fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches in front of the downtown hardware store.

Helping her serve the sandwiches, long famed as one of Elvis’ favorite snacks, was Elvis — or rather, Kettering resident Tony Peters, a friend of Pomeranz Anderson and Elvis impersonator. 

Topics: ,

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com