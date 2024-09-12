A hunk, a hunk of burnin’ butter

On Friday, Aug. 16 — Elvis Day, which commemorates the death of The King — local resident Gilah Pomeranz Anderson continued her annual tradition of making fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches in front of the downtown hardware store.

Helping her serve the sandwiches, long famed as one of Elvis’ favorite snacks, was Elvis — or rather, Kettering resident Tony Peters, a friend of Pomeranz Anderson and Elvis impersonator.