Livin’ la VIDA local

The Yellow Springs Public Arts and Culture Commission held the annual Village Inspiration and Design, or VIDA, award ceremony Saturday, Nov. 16, in Herndon Gallery at Antioch College.

This year’s event, titled “A Love Supreme,” featured five honorees, from left: the late Bill Chappelle, former professor of music and founder of African American Culture Week, whose award was accepted by Carmen Brown; cartoonist and graphic novelist Jennifer Berman; ceramicist Michael James; actor Flo Lorenz; and cartoonist and poet Robert Paschell.

Each artist received the distinctive fluorescent acrylic VIDA disc, center, designed by Antioch College Associate Professor of Sculpture and Installation Michael Casselli.