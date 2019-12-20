The Village’s three-week temporary transportation project downtown earlier this fall was again a topic of conversation at Council’s final meeting of the year.

As the Village weighs whether to make the changes permanent, it is more closely examining the results of an online survey on the traffic trial, which garnered 704 responses and thousands of comments from villagers and others impacted by the street changes.

During the trial, South Walnut and Short streets were turned into one-way roads, and left turns were prohibited from South Walnut onto Limestone Street. A yield sign at South Walnut and Limestone has been replaced by a stop sign in the first permanent change to be made in the area.

Most survey respondents opposed making the changes permanent, while more respondents also thought that the new traffic pattern improved safety at Mills Lawn School pickup and drop-off than didn’t.

Read survey results in presentations by Village Manager Josué Salmerón, from Dec. 16 and Nov. 29.

For full survey results, including open comment sections: Village TTP Survey Complete Results.

Results from an independent survey prepared by US Bank are here: US Bank Traffic Survey.

An article on the Dec. 16 Council meeting is in the Dec. 19 print edition of the News. Past News coverage on the trial can be found in “Origins of the traffic trial,” which looks at the active transportation plan behind the street changes, and “YS Schools welcome traffic experiment,” in which alternative options to improve school drop-off and pickup are explored.

The News also created an interactive map showing where the most traffic crashes have happened in and around Yellow Springs over the last five years.